A woman told police a stranger sexually assaulted her in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in the heart of downtown Saturday night.

Police said it happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Gayoso, which stretches from Front Street to Second and includes apartment buildings, businesses and a parking garage.

A woman told police she didn't know the man who sexually assaulted her in a building.

Police didn't give many details about the crime like what lead up to it and exactly where it happened. Just that the victim didn't know her attacker, and he got away.

According to MPD's crime tracking website, Cyberwatch, the suspect also robbed the woman taking a baby swing and some money.

Days later, folks who live and work in the area, including a security guard, still hadn't heard about the attack.

"It does concern me a little bit," said Lindsey Watts, who lives near the area.

They think police need to offer more details about the attack so they can protect themselves.

"I would hope if whatever happened, we'd hear just to be aware," said Watts.

A lot of people we spoke to say they still feel safe in downtown. They just want to know more details so they can be aware.

Police gave WREG a vague description of the suspect. He was wearing a ball cap and hoodie.

They're working to gather more information too.