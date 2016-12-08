× Man wanted for shooting at mom picking up child from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted by police after he reportedly opened fire on a woman and her teenage son.

The mother told authorities she had just picked up her son from Wooddale High School when three suspects approached them.

As she was trying to drive away, one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire on the car. There were a total of four people inside at the time.

The suspects then took off in different directions.

Police have released a photo of the man who held the victims at gunpoint.

If you can identify him, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.