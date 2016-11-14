× High-ranking gang member gets almost 2 decades in prison for selling cocaine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A high-ranking Gangster Disciples member will be behind bars for a long time, according to the Department of Justice.

Kevin “Booger” Coleman, 34, of Covington was sentenced to 210 months — or 17-and-a-half years — in federal prison on charges of felony possession and distribution of cocaine.

According to the DOJ, Coleman is the Gangster Disciples’ chief enforcer for the Covington region, meaning he always had a gun with him, and he would punish gang members who violated rules and would let members use violence.

His arrest stems from an FBI investigation into the Gangster Disciples in Tipton County that started in July 2014.

Agents learned of two times when Coleman ordered two of his fellow gang members to be physically punished, according to the DOJ.

Law enforcement officers also learned he was engaged in in cocaine distribution with other gang members and found cocaine, a scale and ammunition at his home in November 2015.

Coleman admitted he had been buying and selling cocaine for about four years.

He pleaded guilty in June 2016 to unlawfully possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and distributing more than 500 grams of cocaine.

His sentence was handed down Monday.