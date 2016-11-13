× Amber Alert issued for Texas 7-year-old who may be in Georgia

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Texas girl is missing, and police believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

Zoey Rogers is 7 years old and has been missing from Harker Heights since Saturday, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

She may be with Bobbi White, 36, and Tutankhamun Holt, 34, in a cream Buick Regal or Lacrosse or a red Dodge Charger with black-and-red rims and Alabama plates.

According to KXXV, White is Zoey’s mother but does not have custody.

Harker Heights Police said White took her from her custodial parent and may be going to the Columbus, Georgia, area.

Zoey is described as a 3-foot-6, 70-pound black girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 or the Harker Heights Police Department at (254) 953-5400 if you see her or the suspects or have any information.