× Diesel says Guardians of the Galaxy to be in next ‘Avengers’

LOS ANGELES — The actor who voices the talking tree in “Guardians of the Galaxy” let it slip that his Marvel superhero team will sprout up in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Vin Diesel teased during a Facebook Live video Friday that the intergalactic do-gooders will be part of the third “Avengers” movie.

The “Infinity War” installment is expected to unite several Marvel characters from across 18 films.

Diesel, the star of “Fast & Furious,” portrayed extraterrestrial Groot in 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” alongside Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper.

Diesel called the planned “Avengers” mash-up “incredibly exciting.”

A spokeswoman for “Avengers” studio Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is scheduled to launch May 5, 2017, while “Infinity War” is set for release May 4, 2018.