Teen arrested for bomb threats to two Shelby County schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A 16-year-old has been taken into custody for making bomb threats to two Shelby County schools.

The teen was taken into custody in the 2900 block of Springhill.

Both Trezevant High School and Douglass High School were evacuated Tuesday morning.

Police blocked traffic from both sides of Trezevant Street at Frayser Boulevard and the area around Douglass while the school was evaluated.

Threats were called into both schools.

No problems were found and all students were back in class by 10:00 a.m.

Students & staff at @TrezevantHS have been evacuated from campus as a precaution by MPD based on a possible threat received by police. — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) March 29, 2016