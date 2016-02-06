Tigers got much-needed win over rival Cincinnati

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shaq Goodwin and Dedric Lawson had 20 points and 11 rebounds apiece and Memphis held on to defeat Cincinnati 63-59 on Saturday.

Lawson and Goodwin combined for 26 points as the Tigers opened a 39-24 lead at the half but Memphis only shot 20 percent in the second half as the Bearcats clawed back.

A 3-pointer from Troy Caupain pulled Cincinnati within 56-55 with 1:52 to play but Avery Woodson matched that for Memphis at 1:14. Jacob Evans made a layup for the Bearcats with 14.4 remaining to make it 59-57. Ricky Tarrant Jr. and Woodson sank free throws at 13.7 and 6.8 seconds, with Gary Clark getting a Cincinnati dunk in between, as the Tigers held on.

Memphis (14-9, 5-5 American) made 18 of 24 free throws, 10 of 12 in the second half, and had a 49-38 rebounding advantage.

Caupin had 12 of his 17 points in the second half and Clark added 15 points and 14 rebounds for Cincinnati (17-7, 7-4).