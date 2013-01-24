DCS Investigating Half-Dressed Toddler Found Wandering in Parking Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Memphis) News Channel 3 has learned Memphis police have now turned the case of a a young child found wandering in a hotel parking lot late Tuesday night over to the Department of Children's Services.

The child is still in the custody of her parents as DCS investigates.

News Channel 3's George Brown discovered the child, who was barely clothed.

George was driving down Sycamore View when he saw the girl who was standing outside a door with just a diaper and t-shirt.

George wrapped the child in his coat while looking for the parents of the child.

George found an open door but a woman who was inside would not wake up as George yelled and knocked on the door.

George then took the little girl to the lobby and called police.

It was 35 degrees when the child was found.

Memphis Police say the child was asleep when her mother also went to sleep.

The father of the child left the room to run an errand but closed the door behind him.

Police say the 3-year-old managed to unlock the door to her parents' hotel room and walked outside.

The mother said the child did the same thing Monday night.

A security guard for the motel said the family has been moved to and inside room on the second floor.

There's no word yet if any charges will be filed but both parents were interviewed by police.

